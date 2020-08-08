SANTA MONICA — The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District announced on Wednesday, August 5, that the district is considering a delayed school start date by two days, as stated in a press release.

Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati wrote in an email to parents, guardians, and staff that the SMMUSD staff was finalizing a memorandum of understanding with the Santa Monica Malibu Classroom Teachers Association (SMMCTA) detailing the expectations of distanced learning.

An aspect of the memorandum of understanding is the number of days of professional learning required to, “ fully train and empower our teachers with the necessary skills and tools to successfully teach remotely.” Currently, three days of learning are scheduled for teachers, but a two day delay of the beginning of school is being considered to provide teachers two additional days of training.

This move would add two days to the school’s end date in June, in order to maintain the number of school days of the year.

The email also mentioned that many teachers have already spent the summer in training courses for the, “various digital platforms and have participated in work groups preparing for the fall.” Additional professional learning for teachers will also continue throughout the school year.

The SMMUSD School Board will discuss and take action on the memorandum of understanding for the SMMCTA at their August 13 meeting.

Dr. Drati ended the statement acknowledging that “families are anxious for more information regarding distance learning, expectations, potential child care, schedules and more.” Dr. Drati said SMMUSD is currently finalizing details and will provide more information to the community soon.