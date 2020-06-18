SANTA MONICA/MALIBU— On Tuesday, June 9, The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District announced the continuation of meal services for students during the summer. Breakfast and lunch will be available to all students under 18-years-old from Monday to Friday between 8 – 10 a.m. with the exception of July 3 when meals will not be served.

The service will be open at the following four schools: Santa Monica High School, McKinley Elementary, Will Rogers Learning Community in Santa Monica, and Webster Elementary in Malibu. Families of SMMUSD can pick up bagged meals at any of these schools even if their children are not enrolled there. High school students may visit on their own, while a parent or guardian must accompany younger ones.

“We understand that many of our families are struggling right now, and these meals are providing an important service,” Superintendent Dr. Ben Drati stated in the news release. “We are working to support our families during this difficult time, including over the summer.”

The pickup locations at Will Rogers, McKinley, and Webster will be at the front of the school either right out front or in the usual drop off and pick up drive-through. Santa Monica High School’s designated area will be at the 7th and Michigan gate.

Families can visit www.smmusd.org/FamilyResources to access information from the school district for continued learning, basic needs, and social-emotional support while school sites are closed. Details about other food programs are also listed online.

SMMUSD reminds the school community to stay home if they feel sick. “Our goal is to keep our students and staff safe and healthy, physically and mentally, while maintaining excellent teaching and learning.” Dr. Drati said in a message on June 11 about opening procedures for the fall.

The school district will provide new information for back to school meal services and academic programs for the fall in late summer. Classes will begin again on August 20, 2020.

“Please enjoy your summer and congratulations on completing another year, while moving closer to your goal of graduating.” Dr. Antonio Shelton, Lead Principal of Santa Monica High School, said on Twitter on June 10.