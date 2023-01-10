SANTA MONICA—On January 8, at approximately 10 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department discovered a man who appeared passed out at the wheel. His car was running and he was blocking traffic at 5th Avenue and Wilshire. Upon closer inspection, officers saw a gun exposed in an open glove compartment.



According to a news release from the SMPD, officers requested the assistance of the tactical rescue vehicle (bearcat) and established a perimeter and blocked off the area for public safety. Officers attempted to rouse the driver multiple times before attempting to physically remove him from the vehicle.



Officers entered the vehicle and extracted the driver without altercation. While in the vehicle, police noticed a crystal-type substance, on the suspect and in the vehicle. Reports indicate that the officers believed the unidentified substance to be methamphetamines.



The suspect, who was identified as convicted felon, Laryrece Hunter, 30, was under the influence of drugs. Hunter was arrested, and transported, and booked into the SMPD jail on multiple charges including a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamines, and possession of drugs with a loaded handgun.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate locator, Hunter is in custody at the SMPD jail with bail set at $50,000. His court date was set for January 10, at 8:30 a.m. at the LAX Superior Court.



On November 20, 2021, Hunter was arrested by the LAPD Southwest Division on misdemeanor charges and released following sentencing.