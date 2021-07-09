SANTA MONICA- On Saturday, July 3, at approximately 2:10 a.m., an officer with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) observed multiple vehicles at the intersection of Lincoln Blvd and Hill Street slam on their brakes before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the intersection. The officer then observed a man being chased by someone across Lincoln Boulevard, swerving in and out of the stopped vehicles.

The suspect was chasing the victim with two large knives, one in each hand. The officer immediately intervened and ordered the suspect to drop the knives. The suspect complied; however, when taking him into custody, the officer discovered a third knife in the suspect’s waistband.

The suspect, Robert Smith, a 43-year-old transient man, was transported to the Santa Monica Jail where he was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and making criminal threats.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451.