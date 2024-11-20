SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, November 19, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated a suspect involved in a September 6 homicide has been arrested. The incident was reported on September 6 at 5:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of 6th Street, alley east.

The SMPD reported on September 6 the SMPD Homeless Liaison Program (HLP) officers received a radio call of a person lying on the ground in the 1100 Block of Alley 6. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male in his 30s with one stab wound to the upper chest area. Two detectives were designated as the handling investigators and several other from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to assist. As a team, CID gathered evidence, video footage, and witness statements throughout the day.

After an extensive and thorough investigation, detectives determined the suspect worked in a building adjacent to the incident. Arrested was Sebastian Emil Gaston, 36, of Los Angeles.

Detectives presented the case to the Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney who believed there was enough evidence to file the murder charge. An arrest warrant was issued for Gaston who was subsequently taken into custody on November 7 at the Santa Monica police station.

During his interrogation, Gaston admitted to the murder as well as a previous assault in July. Gaston remains in the custody of the LA County Sheriff’s Department pending trial.

Anyone with details about Gaston or the stabbing is asked to contact Detective Kayondo at lawrence.kayondo@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Lozano at alfonso.lozano@santamonica.gov, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at 310-458-8427.