SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 9, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of Wilshire Boulevard after observing a vehicle circling the area. The vehicle was occupied by two individuals. The driver is a felon on parole for attempted murder.



According to the SMPD website, arresting officers discovered the following items while conducting their vehicle search: a 9mm firearm concealed in the front console along with a CCTV scanner, key fobs and other devices used to remote start vehicles, a laptop, ski masks, burglary tools, and clothing that matched the description of those seen in surveillance footage on suspects in a recent bank robbery.



Both suspects, whose names have not been released to the public, were arrested and detained. Their court date was scheduled for Tuesday, May 13.



The driver was arrested for a parole violation, a felon in possession of a firearm, concealed firearm in vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.



The passenger was charged with possession of burglary tools and conspiracy.





