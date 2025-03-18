SANTA MONICA—On Monday, March 17, the Santa Monica Police Department announced it will be conducting a traffic safety operations on Thursday, March 20 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.

These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield or provide right of way to bicyclists or pedestrians, or failing to stop for signs and signals.

Bicyclists and pedestrians have the same rights to the road but face even more risk without the protections vehicles have. We should all be looking out for one another.

SMPD offers steps drivers and pedestrians can take to decrease the risk of getting injured or in a crash.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.