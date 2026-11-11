SANTA MONICA— The Santa Monica Police Department recently conducted a proactive bike stop that led to a felony drug arrest of a male suspect. It also resulted in the recovery of about 9.17 grams of drugs suspected to be methamphetamine. SMPD announced the arrest in a post on its Instagram on November 9.

The post included a brief video showing a female officer leading the male suspect into the station, his hands cuffed behind his back. In the video, he is wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket over a white T-shirt. The authorities have not released any further information, including the suspect’s name or the location and time of the stop. The SMPD released this information to highlight its ongoing enforcement efforts.