SANTA MONICA — On Friday, June 5, Santa Monica Chief of Police Cynthia Renaud issued a statement addressing both the peaceful protests and the looting and destruction that occurred on Sunday, May 31.

“On that day, peaceful protestors raised their voices against the killing of George Floyd. Sadly, a much smaller group of people with criminal intentions caused terrible damage to our community by looting and burning” said Chief Renaud.

The Chief of Police addresses the “shared horror” she and other officers felt over the murder of George Floyd. She states that the SMPD supports peaceful protests and is “in solidarity with their call for community-wide equality and social justice.”

Police Chief Renaud also indicated that ”SMPD places the very highest value on the safety of our citizens, as well as everyone who visits our city. Our focus on public safety is at the center of our decision making every day.”

Renaud then addresses two key questions raised by the community in regard to the events on May 31. The first being what SMPD knew, and when they knew it.

Through social media, SMPD knew and planned for a peaceful protest for 12 p.m. beginning at Ocean and Montana. The SMPD dispatched resources to facilitate the planned protest.

After the SMPD witnessed the violence and looting in nearby communities on the night of Saturday, May 30, five times the original police force was deployed for the peaceful protest. As the protest began, Chief Renaud ordered full SMPD deployment and requested resources from other law enforcement agencies.

The second question Chief Renaud answers in the statement regard the unchecked looting on Fourth Street. The Chief states that at Santa Monica Pier officers were working to control a crowd of people throwing rocks, bottles, fireworks, and one person who attempted to, “pull one motor officer off of his motorcycle.”

On Third Street, Chief Renaud states, “officers were working to save businesses and deter looting.” During this, mass organized looting occurred on Fourth Street in Santa Monica’s downtown area while the police presence was engaged with threatened businesses on Third Street Promenade and in Santa Monica Place.

Chief Renaud states the SMPD deployed their assets and mutual aid arrived quickly as well, but “we realized we would not be able to save every storefront and every business. While we secured many sections of the downtown area and important community assets, every broken window, fire, and loss of goods hurts us and our community.”

Renaud then states, “Broken windows can be replaced and buildings can be repaired, but the lives of Santa Monicans, peaceful protestors, my officers, and even the looters, would have been impossible to restore if lost that day.”

Renaud states that the SMPD has and other law enforcement partners have learned from the events that took place on May 31 and have now “adjusted tactics and preparation to meet this new threat of organized, criminal looting.” The SMPD will be using all evidence to hold criminals that looted accountable.

Chief Renaud ends that statement saying the SMPD, “[stands] ready to lead into this weekend and beyond for a safe and secure city.”