SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, March 18, the Santa Monica Police Department disclosed that on March 15, 2025, the SMPD through a program administered by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), cited five individuals for furnishing alcoholic beverages to minors in Santa Monica.

SMPD conducted a Shoulder Tap operation, targeting adults who purchase alcohol for individuals under the age of 21. In this operation, a minor, under the direct supervision of law enforcement, stands outside a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy alcohol for them. The minor also informs the individuals that they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol themselves. If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the minor, they may be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for this offense includes a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

These operations are conducted to prevent underage drinking and keep alcohol out of the hands of youth. By reducing underage drinking, we can improve the quality of life in our communities and reduce the occurrence of DUIs.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately 25 percent of fatal crashes involve underage drinking.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the ABC Alcohol Policing Partnership (APP) program.