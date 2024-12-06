SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, December 5, the city of Santa Monica disclosed that the Santa Monica Police Department will be out on December 20 from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence (DUI).

The SMPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.