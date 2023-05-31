SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will have extra officers on patrol Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2, looking specifically for violation made by drivers and motorcycle riders. The primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.

To help protect individuals and others on the road, people should keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:

Drivers

Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.

Use your signal when changing lanes.

Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.

When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists

Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.

Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.

Always keep your lights on, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.