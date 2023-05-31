SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) will have extra officers on patrol Thursday, June 1 and Friday, June 2, looking specifically for violation made by drivers and motorcycle riders. The primary crash factors for motorcycles are unsafe speed, improper turning, right-of-way violations, driving under the influence and unsafe lane changes. Speeding is the most common, accounting for nearly a third of all crashes in the state.
To help protect individuals and others on the road, people should keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding:
Drivers
- Always check twice for motorcycles in your mirrors and blind spots.
- Use your signal when changing lanes.
- Never follow a motorcycle too closely. Always keep a safe distance.
- When at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.
Motorcyclists
- Always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear.
- Consider adding reflective tape to make it easier for other drivers to see you.
- Always keep your lights on, even during the day.
- Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.
- Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.