SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are investigating gunshots that were fired near the 400 block of Pico Boulevard on Monday, March 2.

The SMPD reported that they received a call to the station at approximately 3 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and were able to locate casings, but did not discover any victims or strike marks on any surfaces surrounding the region.

Officers and forensic personnel remained on the scene to collect all information for the investigation. The SMPD ensured residents there was no threat to public safety. No further information was released at the time.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. The SMPD is asking anyone with information regarding the gunfire to contact them at 310-458-8491.