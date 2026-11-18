SANTA MONICA—On November 17, at approximately 7:13 p.m., the Santa Monica Police Department dispatch received a report that a male had jumped from Parking Structure 6 (2nd and Santa Monica Blvd).

The SMPD reported that lifesaving efforts by personnel from the Santa Monica Fire Department did not save the life of the victim, who was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation has revealed no suspicious circumstances. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will identify the individual and notify his next of kin. The name and age of the victim has not been publicly disclosed.

If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Canyon News reached out to the SMPD for comment, but did not hear back before print.