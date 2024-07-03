SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, July 2, the city of Santa Monica reported that the Police Department’s holiday deployment plan is in full effect.

In anticipation of a greater number of visitors and events, SMPD is deploying additional officers throughout the city. The SMPD wants to make sure residents and visitors alike can feel comfortable relaxing in the sand and enjoying our awesome ocean views.

A combination of the Directed Action Response Team (DaRT), Homeless Liaison Program (HLP) Team, Traffic, Public Service Officers, and Patrol Officers, in addition to the Downtown Services Unit have been deployed to assist in ensuring a safe holiday weekend.

Safety Tips for the Weekend

Keep personal belongings secure and in sight. Lock vehicles and secure homes, especially when away.

Stay aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious activity.

List of Items Prohibited on the Beach

-Fireworks: Fireworks are illegal citywide (including those marked safe & sane). If you are found in possession of fireworks you will be cited or arrested.

-Alcohol: Alcohol consumption is not allowed on the beach.

-Gas-powered generators

-Amplified music or instruments: Keep it courteous for fellow beachgoers.

-Open flames.

-Firearms or other weapons

Important Note Regarding Pets

Unleashed dogs: are prohibited. Leashed dogs are allowed on the boardwalk/paved pedestrian path, but not the sand or in the water.

With summer heat, the pavement can get very hot, burning your dog’s paws.

Leaving a pet in a hot car is dangerous and illegal. Owners who violate these rules will be cited or arrested, and the car may be forced open to remove the animal.

DUI Prevention

Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs poses a significant threat to everyone on the road. SMPD motor officers will be conducting safety-focused operations throughout the weekend. We strongly encourage everyone to plan ahead by designating a sober driver or arranging alternative transportation such as rideshare services. Let’s work together to prevent tragedies and make this holiday a safe one for all.

As we celebrate Independence Day, the Santa Monica Police Department remains dedicated to the safety and well-being of everyone in our community. We wish you a safe and enjoyable holiday. For emergencies, please dial 911. For non-emergencies, contact our dispatch center at 310-458-8491.