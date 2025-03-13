SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, March 11, the Santa Monica Police Department announced on Facebook that they are hiring for Traffic Services. The PD is seeking Traffic Services Officers to join the team. Applications are now being accepted through March 20, 2025.

Key Responsibilities:

-Monitor parking regulations in designated areas

-Issue parking citations when necessary

-Assist in maintaining traffic flow and public safety

-Engage with the community in a friendly, professional manner

What We Offer:

-Competitive salary and benefits

-Training and career growth opportunities

-A dynamic, team-oriented work environment

Requirements:

-Strong attention to detail

-Excellent communication skills

-Ability to work independently and as part of a team

-1 year of working in an area of heavy public contact

Valid driver’s license

Individuals can apply at: https://www.governmentjobs.com/…/traffic-services

Applicants will be responsible for enforcing parking control laws and ordinances, issuing parking warnings and citations, and performing traffic control duties to maintain safe flow of traffic while enjoying competitive pay and benefits.

As a Traffic Services Officer, individuals have the opportunity to work both independently and collaboratively with law enforcement personnel to report illegal activities and provide help when needed. Whether you’re patrolling the city on foot, bicycle, or in a three-wheeled vehicle, and will be making a meaningful impact by enforcing parking regulations and addressing public inquiries with professionalism.