SANTA MONICA—On November 2, the Santa Monica Police Department honored the service and memory of deceased Motor Officer David Louis Kohler, who died at 29 while on duty. On November 1, 1960, his motorcycle collided with a truck at Cloverfield Boulevard and Michigan Avenue, leaving him with severe head injuries. He was taken to Santa Monica Hospital, where he underwent surgery, but he died the following day, on November 2, 1960.

Officer Kohler was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After World War II, he lived in Santa Monica. He joined the SMPD on November 19, 1956, and became a motorcycle officer on January 5, 1959. At the time of his death, he served as president of the Santa Monica Police Officers Association.

He was survived by his parents, his three children, Cathy, Robin, and David, and his wife, Janet. The SMPD will forever remember and honor Officer Kohler and his service. It will also remember his family and friends.