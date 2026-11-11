SANTA MONICA—On Veterans Day, November 11, the Santa Monica Police Department will host Pie with the Police, hosted by the Elder-Well Adult Day Program, an enrichment center for seniors. The event will be held at 1529 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica and will run from 2:00–3:30 p.m. Citizens can join SMPD officers for a slice of pie and a cup of coffee while chatting.

This is an opportunity for citizens to forge relationships with those who serve and protect the city and to spend time with their neighbors. The SMPD hopes to see citizens at the Elder-Well Adult Day Program. It has also expressed its gratitude to the veterans who served the county and extended its recognition to them.