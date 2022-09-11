SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a bank robbery suspect. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated to Canyon news that on September 2 at approximately 4:10 p.m., a bank robbery occurred at the US Bank located at 1401 Wilshire Blvd.

The suspect entered the location and handed the teller a bag with writing on it. The writing indicated the intent to rob the bank. The teller placed a large sum of US currency in the bag and the suspect walked out the north doors of the bank. He was last seen running northbound in the 1100 block of the alley east of 14th Street.

The suspect is described White male, 30-45 years old, with an unknown color hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs 170-190 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue bucket style hat, glasses, gray long sleeve sweater with red zippers, dark pants, and black shoes.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with details about the identification and whereabouts of the described male pictured above to contact Detective Ismael Tavera at 310-458-2256, Ismael.Tavera@santamonica.gov, or Sergeant Ryan Gradle at 310-458-8418, Ryan.Gradle@santamonica.gov.