SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, September 6 at about 1:21 p.m. Officers responded to a report of Shots Fired in the region of Yorkshire and Pico. While authorities were investigating that shooting, they received a call about a hit-and-run in the same location.

After officers arrived on the scene, the suspect and his vehicle were gone. Officers spoke with the victim and witnesses who indicated the suspect rammed into their vehicle from behind after a possible road rage incident.

The victims exited the vehicle and while trying to flee were targeted by the suspect who fired several shots at them. One of the victims sustained a grazing wound to his knee and was transported to a local hospital.

SMPD detectives are attempting to identify and locate the following subject and vehicle:

-Suspect: White Male, 20-25 years-old, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, thin build, tattoos on the right side of his face, wearing a blue and white long sleeve sweater, gray or tan pants and white shoes.

-Vehicle: Newer Black Mercedes Benz 4 door sedan.

Anyone with details about the incident or suspect is strongly asked to contact Detective Haro with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-2256 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.