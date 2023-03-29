SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating an incident as a suicide attempt after two people were injured at the Santa Monica Place Mall on Monday, March 27.

The Santa Monica Fire Department responded to reports of a fall at around 4 p.m. They discovered a man in his 50’s and a woman in her 70’s both sustaining significant injuries. The two were both transferred to a local trauma center to be treated.

According to reports, the man in his 50’s had either fallen or jumped from the third floor level near the Nordstrom store and landed on the 70 year old woman. It was unclear what led up to the circumstances of the fall due to inconsistent reporting.

After police obtained surveillance video of the scene they discovered that the man appeared to have jumped from the third floor prompting them to investigate this case as a suicide attempt.

The public is encouraged to seek help from mental health professionals if they or their loved ones are struggling. Resources from the LA County Department of Mental Health are available at dmh.lacounty.gov, and individuals may call (800) 854-7771 or text LA to 741741 to speak with a professional.