SANTA MONICA—Santa Monica Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying and apprehending the suspect(s) involved in a felony assault incident that occurred in January 2023.

Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in an email to Canyon news that on January 10 at approximately 11:40 p.m. patrol officers were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a solo vehicle at the intersection of 17th and Olympic. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a white 4 door Jeep Wrangler that jumped the curb and ran into the wall on the northeast sidewalk of the intersection.

Officers contacted the solo occupant, a female sitting in the driver’s seat, who had significant injuries to her face with blood on her hands, face, and body. Authorities noticed that these injuries were not consistent with the accident. The female victim informed police she had trouble remembering several hours of the day, including how she sustained her injuries.

Based on victim’s injuries, along with evidence in the car, CID detectives believe the victim was violently attacked while inside of her Jeep. No witnesses have come forward and detectives have not been able to locate any public or private video footage that could provide with further details pertaining to what occurred.

Lt Flores informed Canyon News that “Detectives are waiting to hear back from the LA County Crime Lab to see if any workable information comes back from the DNA evidence that they submitted.”

Detectives are seeking witnesses who may have been in the region at the time of the incident. Anyone with details pertaining to this incident or person(s) involved is asked to contact SMPD Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420, brian.spencer@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.