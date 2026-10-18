SANTA MONICA—On October 16, the Santa Monica Police Department announced that they are investigating a murder-suicide. Authorities announced on October 14, at approximately 9:04 a.m., they received a request for a welfare check at a residence in the 2400 block of 4th Street.

Responding officers located two deceased adults inside, both with apparent gunshot wounds. SMPD detectives believe the deaths were the result of a murder-suicide involving a married couple. The names and ages of the victims have not been disclosed to the public.

No other individuals are believed to have been involved. This was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld pending formal identification and notification of next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Anyone with details related to the incident is asked to contact the Watch Commander, available 24 hours a day, at 310-458-8427.