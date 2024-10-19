SANTA MONICA—Sgt. Jose Rodriguez informed Canyon News via email on October 17 that they are investigating a stabbing that transpired on Wednesday, October 16.

The incident was reported at approximately 7 p.m., when officers responded to the area of 5th Court and Broadway for an individual in need of medical assistance. Upon arrival, officers located a homeless male with a stab wound. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded and transported the individual to a local area hospital for treatment. He remains in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect in this incident is described as male, Black, approximately 20-25 years

old with dreadlocks, with a very distinctive “FTP” tattoo on his face.

Detectives are searching the area for surrounding security camera footage of the

incident and are asking for the community to contact the Watch Commander (310-

458-8426) should you have any information that may assist in identifying the suspect.

The SMPD is increasing officers presence by building stronger bonds with the residents and business owners while collaborating with neighboring law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible.

The public can read more about the SMPD’s Directed Action Response Team (DART),

newly re-established Crime Impact Team (CIT), Drone As a First Responder (DFR),

and our increased patrol presence in the weekly recap published on our website as

we use all resources at our disposal.