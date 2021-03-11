SANTA MONICA-On Thursday, March 11, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) announced that they have arrested a man for suspected burglary.

On Tuesday, March 9, SMPD officers responded to a crime in progress near Broadway and 16th Street. Upon arrival, officers found a male suspect rifling through a parked vehicle that belonged to a visitor of a nearby apartment complex.

Officers were able to return the property removed from the vehicle and arrested the suspect, Kenneth Kelly, for burglary.

“It is important that we stay diligent in protecting our personal property,” SMPD said in an official announcement. “Remember to lock your doors, always remove your key fob from your vehicle and report any suspicious behaviors.”