SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department has revealed that around 1:16 p.m. on October 14, officers from its Homeless Liaison Program found a man lying on a full-size mattress on 11th Street, south of Pico Boulevard. The mattress blocked the street, forcing pedestrians to either enter nearby property or cross the street. The officers arrested him.

In the process, they also discovered that the man possessed 12 knives, including several butcher knives, which were close to him. They secured them in a plastic bag. Afterward, the officers discovered about three grams of methamphetamine in his belongings, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked the man at the Santa Monica Jail on multiple charges. These include possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges also include possession of knives, a violation of the city’s municipal code, as well as sidewalk obstruction and public camping. No other information has been released to the public, including the man’s name.