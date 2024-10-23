SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, October 22, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email that they are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who assaulted an individual. Authorities have released video of the suspect to the public.

The incident transpired back on Sunday, September 22 at 12:35 a.m. on the 1400 block of Alley 5 (5th Court). The suspect is described as a Black male between 25-35 years old. He has bleach blonde hair, a black beard, tattoos on his arms. The suspect was last seen fleeing the area eastbound on Santa Monica Boulevard towards 7th Street.

Detectives with the SMPD are actively investigating the incident and have exhausted other methods of identifying the suspect. We encourage anyone who recognizes the individual in the video to contact Detective Sean Baker (sean.baker@santamonica.gov) or by calling the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

Public safety remains our top priority and working with the community is essential. We want to remind residents that any information, no matter how small could help get this person into custody and bring justice to the victim.

https://www.santamonica.gov/media/Police/suspects/SMPD%20Community%20Assistance%20-%20Sept%2022%20Incident.mp4