SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, March 23, Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) indicated in a press release to the Canyon News asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run on November 13, 2021.

The suspect was driving what appeared to be a 2015 White Ford Mustang. Authorities believe that the windshield was cracked in the accident and that there will be damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

At approximately 8:04 p.m. on November 13, the SMPD responded to a call on 10th Street and Pico Boulevard to a pedestrian involved collision. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 58-year-old male who was suffering traumatic injuries. Lt. Flores indicated the pedestrian was initially struck by the Ford Mustang. The driver of the Mustang fled the scene. The pedestrian was lying in the roadway at this point when he was hit a second time. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene of the crime. The victim died at the scene.

The Major Accident Response Team (MART) activated a month’s long investigation. According to the report, detectives involved in the investigation suspect the driver of the Ford Mustang either lived or possibly frequented the area where the hit-and-run transpired.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact

Investigator Evan Raleigh at 310-458-8954 or evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov, or the Watch

Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.