SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, October 5, Lt. Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News via email about an officer-involved shooting that occurred. The incident was reported at approximately 5:21 p.m., becoming the victim of an unprovoked attack.

The officer was on foot at the front of the police station to collect information from a resident about an unrelated call when he was confronted by a male in his 30s at the front doors of the station.

The officer explained to the individual that he needed to wait while he spoke with the other party. Without warning, the individual attacked the officer while pulling a knife from his clothing. The suspect slashed and stabbed the officer. The officer immediately moved away and armed himself with his duty weapon. The suspect followed the officer continuing the knife attack as the wounded officer retreated around the corner of the building where the officer involved shooting transpired.

Officers provided medical aid to the subject until the Santa Monica Fire Department took over. The subject was later pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the subject has not yet been disclosed to the public.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is responding. Perprotocol, the Santa Monica Police Department is conducting an internal investigation to ensure that policy and procedures were followed. Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating this incident.

Anyone with details about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the Watch Commander desk 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.