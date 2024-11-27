SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department has released video of an officer-involved shooting that transpired between an individual and a police officer who was stabbed by the subject.

The incident in question transpired on October 5, after officers responded to the scene of the Target establishment located at 420 Broadway. Video has circulated on social media showing, Deyaa Abdelhadi Halaibeh violently attacking a Target employee.

Halaibeh was suspected of committing a robbery at the Target store before the attack at the police station. At approximately 5:16 p.m., a SMPD Downtown Services Unit officer was flagged down by store security about a robbery that just occurred.

An employee of the store was pushed to the ground and a box of kitchen knives taken by a male subject who fled the area. The box was later found abandoned with one knife missing. This knife, an 8-inch chef’s knife, was used by the subject when he accosted the officer.

The officer confronted the suspect at the police station. The officer indicated he was nervous about Halaibeh, who had his hand in his jacket. The suspect later responded by striking the officer several times with a knife. The police officer asked the suspect several times to drop the knife before the officer fired a shot and killed him.

“The use of force by law enforcement personnel is a matter of critical concern, both to the public and to the law enforcement community. Every day, officers are involved in rapidly evolving interactions with members of the public and, when warranted, use reasonable force in carrying out their duties. This is especially true with respect to officers safeguarding the community and themselves from attacks and overcoming resistance while engaged in the performance of law enforcement duties. Officers and their supervisors are responsible for understanding their authority and its limitations and appreciating the serious consequences of every use of force,” the SMPD said in a statement.

Current California law requires police departments to release video and audio recordings of a critical incident within 45 days of the occurrence.

“The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) understands that building and maintaining trust between the police department and the community requires openness and transparency in all matters, especially the use of deadly force by a police officer. On October 5, 2024, a Santa Monica police officer was involved in a fatal Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) with an armed subject in front of the police station. To abide by state law and, most importantly, to ensure our community is engaged, the SMPD has created a Critical Incident Community Debriefing Video (CIV) to provide insight into and context for the OIS,” said the SMPD in a statement.

VIEWER ADVISORY: the following video contains graphic content, including violent assault footage and intense audio that may be distressing to some viewers. Discretion is strongly advised.

Link to Critical Incident Video