SANTA MONICA— On April 11, the Santa Monica Police Department posted a press release on their SMPD Facebook page requesting public assistance in identifying a dog and his owner who fatally attacked another dog, and bit one of its owners. The full text of the press release is as follows.

“The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of a gray and white pic bull involved in a tragic dog bite incident on Friday, April 11, at approximately 5:30 p.m. The incident occurred on Main Street and Strand.



During the incident, a small toy poodle sustained fatal injuries after being bitten by the pit bull. The poodle’s owner also received a bite wound while attempting to intervene.



In the interest of public safety and animal welfare, we urge the pit bull’s owner—or anyone who knows them, to please come forward and contact us immediately.



If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Santa Monica Animal Control at (310)458-8595”



A video clip of the individual and dog involved was shared on the SMPD Facebook page as the entire incident was captured on surveillance video footage of a local business.



The dog’s owner posted the following message on her X, social media page.



“Tonight @ 5:30 PM, my dog, sister and brother-in-law were violently attacked by a Pitbull in SM between Main and 2nd. My dog was killed, and the suspect fled the scene. If you have any information on this monster, I beg you to contact me. @santamonicacity.