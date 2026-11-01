SANTA MONICA—Around 1:00 p.m. on October 29, Santa Monica Police Department officers arrived at Parking Structure 5, a public parking structure at 1431 4th Street, which was experiencing a mental health crisis. The officers spoke with the individual. Officers then took the person into custody for a medical evaluation.

While officers were at the scene, the nearby 1400 block of 4th Street was temporarily closed to the public. Officers also closed the 300 block of Broadway and the adjacent rear alley. SMPD thanks the public for their patience during the response. SMPD also advises citizens that if they or someone they know is experiencing emotional distress or a mental health crisis, they should call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for support. No further information has been released, including the individual’s name.