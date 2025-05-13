SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, May 10, at approximately 8:22 p.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to a call of an altercation between two individuals believed to be homeless.



Responding officers were dispatched to Ocean Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Upon their arrival they discovered one man who was suffering from stab pounds. SMFD paramedics transported the individual to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



Police identified the suspect nearby and took him into custody. The suspect’s name has not been released to the public as this is an active investigation. Officers continue their investigation and will attempt to speak to witnesses and bystanders.



Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact SMPD at (310)458-8427.