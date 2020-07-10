SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, July 8, the Santa Monica Police Department enlisted the public’s help in the search for a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon.

Detectives are releasing screenshots of video footage they have obtained in hopes that someone can help identify the suspect.

The incident occurred on May 31. According to authorities, at approximately 3:50 p.m., the suspect struck a victim twice with a wooden baseball bat. The assault caused the victim serious injury.

The suspect is described as a Black female. She is thought to be in her 20s or 30s and has black hair dyed green. There is also a small tattoo that wraps around her right wrist. She was also seen carrying a pink backpack during the incident.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any additional cases which may be related to her is encouraged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department. Information can be given to either Detective R. Elias at 310-458-2293 (Richard.Elias@smgov.net), Sgt. A. Williams at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-2249.