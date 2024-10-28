SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate Good Samaritans that assisted after a drunk driver fatally ran over an individual on October 17.

Lt. Erika Aklufi of the SMPD informed Canyon News via email on October 25, that authorities are still investigating the incident that transpired at approximately 11 p.m., where a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after fatally running over a victim on the sand near the 1400 block of the Beach.

The Police Department is asking for anyone who helped at the scene to come forward.

“We encourage these Good Samaritans to speak with department investigators, as they may have valuable information that could aid in determining the totality of circumstances that lead to this incident. Your information, no matter how minor it may seem, could be crucial to our efforts,” said the Santa Monica Police Department in a statement.

The individual arrested for vehicular manslaughter was Yuyang Sun, 21. The victim has been identified as a female, but no additional details of a name or age has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with at the scene or with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov; 310-458-8954 or Sergeant Krueger at nick.krueger@santamonica.gov.