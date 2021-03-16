SANTA MONICA-On Sunday, March 14, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) officers responded to the 1300 Block of Grant Street. Upon arrival, officers located one male and one female victim with moderate injuries as the result of an attempted armed robbery. The female victim was transported to a local area hospital where she was treated for moderate stab wounds.

During the follow-up investigation, officers learned that the victims were walking along the sidewalk when they were approached by two males attempting to snatch the female victim’s purse.

The first suspect is described as an African-American male in his late teens to early 20’s last seen wearing a face mask, beige crewneck sweatshirt, and armed with a possible pocketknife. The other suspect is described as an African-American male with chin-length dreadlocks, in his late teens to early 20’s, wearing a face mask and a light green hooded sweatshirt. The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door sedan last seen fleeing northbound on Euclid Street from Grant Street at a high speed.

SMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted for this assault with a deadly weapon or for security video that may have captured the incident. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can contact Detective Murphy, Nicole.Murphy@smgov.net or (310) 458-8491.