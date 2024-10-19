SANTA MONICA—On October 17, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a press release announcing a stabbing on October 16, in the vicinity of 4th Court and Broadway. Upon arriving at the scene officers found a homeless male with a stab wound. The Santa Monica Fire Department responded and transported the injured party to an area hospital. According to an SMPD press release, the victim is in serious but stable condition.



SMPD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect who is described as being a black male, 20-25 years-of-age, who has a prominent tattoo of the letters “FTP” on his face.



The following information came directly from SMPD.



“SMPD Detectives continue to search for surrounding security camera footage of the incident and are asking for the community to contact the Watch Commander (310- 458-8426) should you have any information that may assist in identifying the suspect.



This incident marks another unacceptable crime in the City of Santa Monica that involves the intersection of complex societal issues of homelessness, substance abuse, and dangerous weapons. Public safety is our top priority.



Our officers are committed to addressing the problems by focusing on the root causes of crime in this area and to preemptively.”