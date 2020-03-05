SANTA MONICA- Officers from SMPD conducted a stop of a vehicle they found to be suspicious on Tuesday, March 3 and found possible stolen items.

At 3:30 A.M., SMPD officers noticed a vehicle with two different license plates (one in front and behind) that did not match. Police stopped this vehicle and found that the two individuals inside were in possession of credit cards belonging to someone else, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and a catalytic converter. The two were apprehended. Canyon News reached out to SMPD for further information but has yet to hear back.