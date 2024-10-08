SANTA MONICA—On Sunday, October 7, Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Lieutenant, Erika Aklufi, gave Canyon News an update on the Officer Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred on October 5th.



This was an unprovoked attack that occurred outside the police station. New reports indicate that the officer who shot the suspect was stabbed by the suspect multiple times before the officer shot him. The officer was taken to an area hospital and has since been released. The suspect was tended to by paramedics with the Santa Monica Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



The following came directly from the SMPD update.



“The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is investigating, and our internal investigation is ongoing and active. Our goal in the coming days is to issue a release identifying the subject, including any criminal history and housing status, as well as providing more information about the incident.



In the meantime, we want to extend our gratitude to the doctors and nurses who cared for our officer and got him onto the road to recovery.



We also wish to acknowledge our community’s solidarity and concern they have shown to all the members of our department. Their collective support has been a source of strength for us, and it reinforces the importance of partnership and compassion between public safety and the community as we work to maintain Santa Monica’s safety and vitality.

We want to take this opportunity to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to your safety and the success of our beloved city.



This incident has strengthened our resolve to serve and protect even as it reminds us of the daily risks we face in the line of duty. It also reminds us of our dedication to ensure a safe environment for our residents and businesses to thrive. Additional updates will be issued as soon as they are available.”