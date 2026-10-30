UNITED STATES—I see why so many people say politics is a topic that should not be discussed in the workplace, family gatherings and just in general. The amount of vitriol that is spewed is downright disgusting at times. It has gotten to the point that I cannot wait until November 4, 2026.

This is not just because this mid-term election will be done and over, but I will NO LONGER HAVE TO SEE THESE PESKY, ANNOYING ADVERTISEMENTS ON TV! They have been nonstop for weeks, and the past 2-3 weeks have been much worse. Every single ad I have watched is riddled with negativity and I mean just disgusting. The ads are just about trying their best to torpedo their opponents by claiming false lies and bad rhetoric.

I have seen so many of these ads for both political sides, it has been a major turnoff for me. Does that mean I will not vote? Absolutely not. Anytime an election is up I’m voting. I’ve had ancestors who had to fight for me to have this right, so there is absolutely not a chance I would not head to the polls, unless I was on my deathbed. Even if I was on my deathbed, I would be requesting an absentee ballot or some sorts.

With that said, do the TV stations think the public want to see these level of content nonstop? Nope. I have heard from so many people who said, they are doing their best to not even watch TV because they are tired of seeing what they’re seeing with these ads. It’s too much, and I think candidates actually think these negative ads actually deliver results. It doesn’t; it does not in the least bit.

Most people have already determined who they are voting for months ago. Your ad is not going to change that opinion for them. You’re actually wasting money. For most Americans it comes down to their wallet and the economy. Are they struggling to purchase groceries? Can they put gas in their cars? Can they pay the mortgage and monthly expenses? Think about that and for most Americans, they cannot. Which for many is why they choose to vote, and who they vote for is the hope that it has a change in their lives.

If a change is NOT being made, who the hell is going to vote for the same thing over again? No one in their right mind would do so. One would think Americans would be ready for election season because in most people’s eyes it only happens every 2 to 4 years. The reality is that is not the case. You have elections all the time, but only when something is at ‘stake’ in the public’s sphere does the conversation seem to garner attention.

You hardly ever hear this much when there is city council seats up for grabs, or mayor or specific proposals that actually have an impact on your life. After November 3, Americans won’t see the negativity as much until 2028 when the seat for Presidency is up for grabs, I can already predict the mudslinging which I’m not ready to see at all. I totally understand why people like ad-free TV; it just becomes too much sometimes.