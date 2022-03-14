BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department Traffic Bureau will be conducting a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Thursday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), at an undisclosed location within city limits.

The checkpoint will be operational from approximately 6 p.m. and conclude at approximately 11 p.m. All traffic will pass through the checkpoint. Motorists will be stopped and contacted by uniformed officers checking for alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers. Officers will also check to make sure all contacted drivers have a valid driver’s license.

The BHPD supports new efforts from the Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers that “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.” Those taking prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label are warned that impairment may result, enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also cause impairment, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI. The purpose of the checkpoint is to promote public safety, increase awareness of the dangers associated with impaired driving, and serve as a deterrent to potential impaired and unlicensed drivers.

Anyone with questions regarding this program or any other traffic safety issue is asked to contact the BHPD Traffic Bureau at (310) 285-2196. Media is asked to attend the checkpoint in an effort to spread awareness about the impacts of impaired driving.

Funding for impaired driving enforcement operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.