MALIBU— On Saturday, February 15, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck California just seven miles northwest of Malibu. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake was 9 miles.



Floods and mudslides swamped with February 14th. Debris flow covered the fire-scarred earth burnt from wildfires that began on January 7th. The Pacific Coast Highway (PCH), Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and multiple other areas had just hit the 2nd phase of recovery efforts, the debris removal when the mudslides hit.



It was three weeks ago, on January 24, that President Trump met with community leaders whose residents were devastated by fire. President convinced local authorities to forego the normal permitting requirements. He then began to make arrangements for the Army Corps of Engineers to aid fire victims with debris removal.



It was January 28th before evacuation orders were first lifted. Phase One of removing toxic waste had begun.



On February 10, the Army Corps of Engineers began their work clearing debris. Weather authorities were already posting flash flood warnings for the area.



By February 15th, the flooding and mudslides in the fire-scarred, Pacific Palisades and Eaton that it flooded Sierra Madre in the foothills of the foothills of San Gabriel Valley.



As it comes closer to the two-month anniversary since the wildfires began recovery efforts in California continue with the added burden of flooding, mudslides, and and an earthquake.



In the face of one natural disaster after another, Californians remained strong and turned out to help one another in relief efforts.