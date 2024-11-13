MORENO VALLEY—On Tuesday, November 11, a history teacher at Valley View High School was placed on administrative leave following a profanity-laced lecture in the classroom regarding President-elect Donald J. Trump winning the 2024 Presidential election.



The speech the teacher gave was not kept within the classroom. Due to today’s technology, cell phone footage of the teacher’s rant was captured and since has gone viral on YouTube, X, and other social media platforms.



The name of the teacher who made the statements has been withheld. Sensitive readers beware. The teacher spoke at length using vulgar language. The words posted on social media are below.



“This, sh** is not a f**cking game. Does that make sense everybody?



I cannot emphasize this enough. Can you end up in a concentration camp in your lifetime? Yes! Can you end up with no human rights? Yes. Will it happen to you? Most likely not. Which is a good thing, but has Donald Trump quoted Hitler? Yes. Does he embody some of Hitler’s ideas? Yes.”



“Donald Trump won because we have low voter turnout…he won because White women didn’t show up and vote Kamala Harris for. He won because Black men and Brown men didn’t show up to vote for Kamala Harris. Let me tell you, I know a lot of Latino men on this campus, adults and students, that love Donald Trump, and he has called their mothers rapists. He has called their fathers rapists….and they did vote for him.”



I know a lot of Latino men that wish they were White, and they will never admit it to you. A lot of your fathers.

A lot of your uncles. A lot of your grandfathers. God, they want to be White so bad, but they never will be. I hate that sh**. I hate Latino men that oppress the women in their family, their own daughters, and they turn around and vote for a man that wants to oppress them. I love being Mexican American.



I love my community. God, I f**cking hate the patriarchy. If you’re a young man right now in front of me, I hope you hate it too…. You get the privilege of not being born with a uterus, so it doesn’t affect you,” he continued. “I’m so f**cking sorry guys.



You deserve better. Look at me! You deserve better!” the teacher shouted.



“Do you have privilege because you live here? YES! You’re not a five-year-old girl in Arkansas who’s the only African American in her class and whose great-grandfather was lynched to death during the Civil Rights movement. You [have] got a f**king ton of privilege living in this great state. This election is going to affect billions of people! You’re very lucky to be where you’re at. Because there’s some poor Palestinian boy in Michigan who is going to get beat up today and assaulted with his nose broken.”



Freedom4ever responded on X demanding the name of the teacher.



“@MorenoValleyUSD, We, The People, and Parents of the Valley View High School Demand the name of the teacher who verbally abused our kids be released. We do not want phony excuses!”



@Mlee201788 replied, “Yes. Valley View is a high school in Moreno Valley, CA which is part of the Inland Empire inland so cal. He should be fired but so many of the comments by parents give this clown a pass that it’s pathetic”.



Libel and slander suits are reportedly intentional torts, whereas, the defendant must have intended publication. In a defamation case, malice or ill will must be relevant to obtain punitive damages.

According to California law, the teacher who made the inflammatory statement about a former and future sitting President could be charged with defamation.

“Defamation is an invasion of the interest in reputation. It may be libel or slander. (California Civil section 44; herein, “Civ. Code § __.”) The tort involves (a) a publication that is (b) false, (c) defamatory, and (d) unprivileged, and that (e) has a natural tendency to injure or that [may] cause special damage. Civ. Code §§ 45, 46; see Smith v. Maldonado (1999) 72 Cal.App.4th 637, 645; Seelig v. Infinity Broadcasting Corp. (2002) 97 Cal.App.4th 798, 809.”









