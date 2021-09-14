UNITED STATES—An ever-increasing number of social issues related to online gambling are cropping up and getting recognized. It’s partly thanks to more and more people spending a large part of their day at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic that we’re seeing growing adoption of online gambling and online casinos. And consequently, we’re seeing mounting concerns regarding the social implications of online gambling. Some classify it as good recreation while others as a powerful vice that must be weeded out.

We first need to know a few facts about online gambling.

Online gambling generates positive economic activity but only when the parent company is registered and licensed in the country it’s operating mainly in or targeting. Otherwise, it only damages the economy. Most people who gamble lack the skills of deductions and timing. Most people who gamble online lose money than make it. Gambling is an addiction because it fills the gambler with euphoria even if they win small amounts of money. Gambling feels like a “shortcut” or a way to make “free money”.

Combining points #2 and #3, we can ascertain that gambling only becomes worse and because people mostly lose, it reaches a point where gamblers have to start to empty up their life savings, get into debts, or even resort to crime in extreme cases.

Is gambling a threat or fun?

Gambling can be both. Let’s see how.

Gambling can be a threat if most gamblers are losing money. This means not only are they depriving themselves of a better life, but they are also damaging the economy of their country with their debt or unfortunate headways into crime.

Gambling can be fun if you know your financial limits, have a decent amount of patience and deduction skills. When you're in control, gambling can be great fun. You'll get frustrated with losses less often, which indirectly helps you stay calm and enjoy – further making sure that your winning percentage is higher than your losing percentage.

So, it all depends on who we’re talking about. Countries make laws for gambling considering every little point from its contribution to the economy to the recreational nature of online gambling and slots.

Issues of morality

Gambling is a moral issue for many people and cultures around the world.

Gambling often leads to lying to the ones you love about your whereabouts, expenses, and finances.

Gambling is considered to be shady. It’s shunned by society and increases the distance between a gambler and their family as well as the society.

Gambling is an addiction and it disables people from seeking out morally just normal daily jobs.

There are various psychological, physical, and mental damages incurred on gambling addicts. Some are never able to recover.

Obsessive gambling leads to neglecting one’s family. Might also lead to divorces, violence, abuse, and in extreme cases, serious domestic or financial crimes.

Gambling sets a wrong example for the kids in a household – who might have to live without emotional stability.

Gambling – ever-increasing addiction

Even winning a small amount of money can fill someone with euphoria. Gambling, in general, triggers the brain’s “reward system” which is inherently linked to pleasure and motivation. It releases dopamine – a neurotransmitter that’s released when you’re doing something extremely pleasurable to you.

Therefore, over time, gambling becomes addictive.

If you lose, you want to recover lost money. If you win, you want to win even more. The cycle continues. Over the long term, even if you’re making losses, you’re sure that you can make a profit once you hit a jackpot. All this makes gambling an ever-increasing addiction.