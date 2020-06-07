INGLEWOOD — On Friday, June 5 an ironworker died after a fall from the SoFi Stadium roof. A spokesperson for the contractor has confirmed that work at the construction site has been temporarily stopped.

According to Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times, the worker fell more than 60 feet while working on the southeast corner of the stadium roof.

“This is an extremely sad day,” general contractor, Turner-AECOM Hunt, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this extremely difficult time. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and we have halted all construction activity.”

SoFi Stadium has had a number of headlines in the news recently, including the COVID-19 outbreak at the construction site in Inglewood, California. There have been seven workers test positive for the deadly virus in the last eight days. That brings the total number of SoFi Stadium cases to 12.

Construction at the site began back in November of 2016. The project’s original estimated cost was set at $2.6 billion, but due to unforeseen circumstances, that total may reach $6 billion when construction is complete. The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers will soon call SoFi Stadium their new home.

The first scheduled preseason game at SoFi Stadium is set for August 14 that will see the Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints.