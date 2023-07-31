MALIBU—On July 29, the National Park Service announced the temporary closure of Solstice Canyon Trail, the educational shelter structure, and the TRW Overlook Trail following multiple reports of bee stings.

According to NPS officials, the aforementioned areas will be closed for proper bee removal for at least the next seven days or “Until Further Notice.” The beehives are concentrated near the trailhead in the NPS buildings.



NPS contacted Apiarist (a bee specialist) for assistance in removing the bees from the recreation areas. According to experts, the bees must be agitated for several days for them to move on.



On the government website for Solstice Canyon, NPS reminds visitors to be prepared stating:



“BE PREPARED by taking water, food, a flashlight, a map, and first-aid supplies. Be alert for ticks, bees, rattlesnakes, and poison oak. Let someone know where you are going.”