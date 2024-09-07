HOLLYWOOD—I didn’t think it was going to happen, but when it did I was shocked on “General Hospital.” Sonny has always been good at keeping his hands clean, but not this time, as he delivered several bullets directly into the chest of John ‘Jagger’ Cates.” Yeah, Jagger is dead, after Sonny decided to take out the threat who was coming after his family and he did it in cold blood America.

At first I thought Kristina was culpable, after she stole Sonny’s gun, but it became clear she was about to take her life perhaps. The grief over the baby that she was carrying dying was too much for the young adult, and it doesn’t help with Molly blaming her. The infighting between the Davis women is at a feverish pitch. I mean Molly and Kristina hate one another at the moment, Ric Lansing just came to town to support Molly, and the secret of Kristina planning to keep Molly and TJ’s baby was dropped.

Yeah, I am worried about the Davis family because viewers got news that Kelly Monaco will vacate the role of Sam McCall this fall. Making the situation worse is the fact that the audience has been informed that the character will be killed off. I’m trying to figure out how Sam will die, will it be at the hands of someone else or will it be an accident. It feels like Sam’s demise is going to be at the bequest of Lulu Spencer receiving a liver transplant and returning to the “GH” canvas after being placed in that coma as a result of Cyrus Renault.

Then again, something tells me with Lucky Spencer’s return to “GH” he might be the match that saves Lulu’s life, so how does Sam die? What happens with Danny and Scout? How does Jason respond? What unfolds with Alexis, Kristina and Molly as a result? Yeah, the killing of a major character like Sam McCall is about to have ripple effects that I’m intrigued to see, but also scared to witness at the same time America.

Back to Jagger, because he had an agent pal who he had dirt on take Ava Jerome hostage. Yeah, Ava, you might want to be careful of who you bring into your orbit, because they may not be looking out for your best interest. I don’t like that the writers are constantly trying to rehab Ava Jerome, when at the core this one is a villainess, and she has to receive her comeuppance at some point because of all her bad deeds. Lucky for her Jason stumbled on the scene after tending to a hit-and-run victim and came to Ava’s rescue. Yes, Jason did that, and that corrupt FBI agent in Jagger’s clutches is now behind bars.

Dante is rehashing his love for Lulu and that torturous past that involved Brook Lynn seducing him and putting strife on their love affair at the time. Yeah, totally forgot that Carly paid Brook Lynn to break up Dante and Lulu after he spilled the truth in court about Michael as it pertained to Claudia’s death. Dante is very conflicted because he has moved on with Sam, but with Lulu very likely to wake back up, it begs the question who will mend his heart as he grieves the loss of Sam McCall people.

Willow and Drew are dangerously playing with fire. They shared that steamy kiss in the mix of that storm, and I thought they were about to sleep together. Not yet. However, Michael, Nina and Sasha worried about Willow not being at the big shindig dinner that was planned. Drew why the hell are you telling Curtis of all people about your unrequited feelings for Willow? Stupid, just stupid.

Michael stumbled upon Jagger’s body. Now I’m still conflicted because it feels like Michael knows Sonny killed Jagger and is covering for him, while he questioned Kristina wanting to know if she committed the deed. Am I missing something? Also why did Alexis get rid of that gun she found in Kristina’s purse? She had no idea that Cates was killed, but she must have suspected Kristina did something, but little does she know her daughter didn’t.

The problem is you have Ric and Elizabeth who spotted her dropping that gun into the waters. Yeah, Cates’ death is turning into a whodunit that I didn’t expect, and the narratives are not lining up for me to care all that much. In more intriguing news, Holly Sutton is back in the mix people, and she is entangled with Lucky Spencer of all individuals. This should be quite exciting to watch.