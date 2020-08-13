CALIFORNIA — Sony Pictures will host a drive-in experience at the studio’s Thalberg parking lot in Culver City beginning on August 14.

In a press release, the studio said screenings will be held Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday with showtimes beginning at 8 p.m. The price of admission per car will be $30, with the lot holding approximately 75 cars per screening.

Visitors will be able to watch several Sony Pictures library titles in a “high-end dual big screen.” In lieu of a traditional premiere, the event will also host a screening of the upcoming romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

The lineup consists of old classics and more recent releases: Baby Driver, Bad Boys for Life, Bloodshot, Don’t Breathe, Ghostbusters (1984), Grown Ups, Jumanji: The Next Level, Karate Kid (1984), Men in Black (1997), Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Each screening will feature a single film, and the event will run until Sunday, September 6. Tickets can only be bought via Atom Tickets, and guests are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes prior to the show’s start.

The event will “follow all public health and safety requirements as mandated by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City,” according to Sony.

Visitors will be required to show they have their own masks. Masks will be required of visitors who leave their vehicles.

The temporary closure of movie theaters has propelled drive-in events across the country. The Tribeca Film Festival’s drive-in event ran throughout last month with screenings in New York, Texas, and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Sony’s drive-in event comes as AMC Theatres announced their venues will start reopening beginning August 20 with 100 of its theater location in the country.