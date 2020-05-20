MALIBU—Actress Sophia Bush, 37, who grew to fame for her role on the TV series “One Tree Hill,” was spotted in Malibu walking hand in hand with a mystery man on Sunday, May 17. The man was later identified as Grant Hughes, Founder of FocusMotion Health. The pair were seen hugging, smiling and holding hands while practicing safety guidelines by wearing their protective gear.

“Support Healthcare Workers” clearly written across the actresses’ cloth face mask in bold white print. This was not the first time the couple was photographed together. The two were seen going grocery shopping a few days earlier on Thursday, May 14.

Back in 2006, Bush ended her marriage with former “One Tree Hill” co-star, Chad Michael Murray. She was later linked to “Chicago P.D.” co-star, Jessie Lee Stoffer in 2014, but the couple split in 2015. During an appearance on Anna Faris’ podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified,” Bush refers to herself as a “serial monogamist,” and admitted that in the past she was, “stuck in relationships that were not good for me.”

Along with her work on “OTH” and “Chicago P.D.” the actress appeared in the film “John Tucker Must Die,” as well as the animated feature “Incredibles 2.” Bush is not only an actress, but an activist and the host of her podcast, ‘Work In Progress.’ She has interviewed individuals such as Chelsea Handler, Rainn Wilson, aka Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” and even Former United States Secretary of State, John Kerry.

Bush is very active on social media, using sites like Twitter and Instagram to promote her activism. She recently brought additional attention to causes such as, white supremacist terrorism, as seen in the recent shooting of Ahmaud Aubery, and the importance of staying home during the COVID-19 crisis. Her social media platforms are listed under @SophiaBush.