UNITED STATES—On Monday, September 30, the Federal Communications Commission approved the transfer of licenses of 200 radio stations to be controlled by billionaire philanthropist, George Soros.



Reports indicate that the approved transfer was from the broadcaster, Audacy Inc. who filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy last January to a Soros-Owned, Fund for Policy Reform.



The Senior Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr responded with a dissenting statement regarding the FCC’s adoption of this transfer “without following the requirements and procedures codified in federal law.” The full text of the letter is below.

FCC-24-94A4 Brendan Carr Statement





FCC Commissioner, Nathan Simington also disagreed with the transfer as did members of the Republican House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, Reps., Nick Langworthy of New York and James Comer of Kentucky.



Influence Watch, a project of the Capital Research Center that exposes the actions of non-profits regardless of their political affiliation reported the following information on people and entities supported by the Soros Foundation, and their affiliates.



The Fund for Policy Reform Trust is a left-of-center advocacy nonprofit funded by billionaire George Soros and affiliated with his Open Society Network.



As of 2022, the Trust reported 803,585,533 in total assets. Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax (Form 990). Fund for Policy Reform, Inc. 2022. Part I.



Soros Foundation-Kazakhstan (SFK) is a local grantmaking organization based in Kazakhstan and is part of the Open Society Foundations (OSF), a grantmaking nonprofit network founded by philanthropist George Soros.



The 2022, IRS Form 990 has the following people listed on the Board of Directors for the Fund for Policy Reform:





Director, Michael Vachon



Director, Leonard Benardo



Director, Gail Scovell (beginning 8/1/2022)



Director, Maryann Canfield (beginning 8/1/2022)



Alexander Soros (began 5/31/2022)



Maija Arbolino, Treasurer



Hugo Arley Tobar Otero, Unit Manager



Mario Arriagada Cuadriello, Senior Program Manager



Aram Barra Ramirez, Senior Program Manager



Kyong Hwa Seok, Division Manager



Maria Angelica Zamora Prieto, Unit Manager



Catherine Livingston, Secretary (beginning 12/7/2022)



Dan Eule, Former Director (until 8/1/2022)



Deborah Fine, Former Secretary (5/31/22-12/7/22)



Voting and electoral policies include but are not limited to the following information that came directly from the Influence Watch website.



“The Fund for Policy Reform has given substantial funding to voter mobilization efforts and electoral reform. In 2017, the Fund gave $1,000,000 to America Votes, which brands itself as the “coordination hub of the progressive community.” America Votes aims to flip key swing states in favor of Democratic candidates.



In 2017, the Fund gave a $500,000 grant to the Democracy Integrity Project (TDIP), a Soros-funded organization that claims to investigate foreign interference in American elections. TDIP endorses claims that Russia substantially manipulated the 2016 American presidential election, sending daily news briefs to media outlets across the country in an attempt to spread a narrative of election interference.



Though TDIP is ostensibly nonpartisan, Dan Jones, a former Clinton administration volunteer and top staffer to U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), incorporated the organization just 11 days after President Donald Trump took office.”



Directors, employees, and supporters include:



Director, Alexander Soros, Director Jonathan Soros, Director, Ethan Zuckerman, Chairman George Soros, and the former President, Christopher Stone.



Recipients of the non-profit(s) include, but are not limited to the following non-profits:



America Votes, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Bank Information Center, Democracy Integrity Project (TDIP), New Venture Fund (NVF), One Action, Open Society Policy Center, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, and the Working Families Organization (WFO).



